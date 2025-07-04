CAF increases WAFCON total prize money for Morocco 2024

Credit: CAFONLINE

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has increased the prize money of the winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2024 by 100% and the total prize money by 45%.

According to Patrice Motsepe, President of CAF, the winner of this edition will get one million dollars, as opposed to 500,000 in 2022, with the total prize money increased to over 3.4 million dollars, as opposed to 2.4 million dollars.

“The confederation is continuing with its commitment to the development and growth of women’s football in Africa.

“The 100 percent increase in the prize money of the winner of the tournament and the 45 percent total increase should contribute to the increase of the salaries of women football players, coaches, and employees.

“The quality and standard of women’s football in Africa is consistently improving and is world-class.

“We are excited about the substantial increase in the number of fans, broadcasting viewers, and sponsors in this tournament,” Motsepe said.

The participating National Teams will receive:

Winner: USD 1 000 000

Runner-up: USD 500 000

Third place: USD 350 000

Fourth place: USD 300 000

Quarter-finalists (4 Teams): USD 200 000 for each team

3rd of the group: USD 150 000

4th of the group (3 teams): USD 125 000 for each team

TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: USD 3 475 000. (NAN)