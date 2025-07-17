Businessman petitions IGP, AIG over alleged illegal sealing of property

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

…claims no court order, staff arrested, property locked for over 40 days

By Esther Onyegbula & Precious Okoro

LAGOS — A Lagos-based businessman, Mr. Olufemi Faseun, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone 2 Command, to urgently investigate the alleged unlawful sealing of his family property at 10 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, by officers attached to Zone 2 Police Command.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, Faseun claimed that on June 4, 2025, armed policemen stormed and sealed off his property—which includes his residential building, a tenant-operated restaurant, and other completed structures—without presenting a court order or warrant. Several staff and occupants were also reportedly arrested during the operation.

“They locked the house I’ve lived in for over 60 years, sealed the restaurant leased to Paradox, and arrested everyone. Then they came back the next day. By June 20, I was told I’m being charged with contempt of court for allegedly instructing my tenant to remain in operation. But how can I be in contempt when no lawful eviction or court process was followed?” he queried.

Faseun alleged that the incident was part of a coordinated attempt by suspected land grabbers using police officers to unlawfully intimidate and displace lawful occupants.

“No sheriff, no court bailiff—just armed officers who behaved more like bandits than law enforcers. My tenant’s business has been shut for over 40 days, more than 50 people have lost their jobs, and our completed buildings remain unoccupied for nearly two years. I’m appealing to the IGP and AIG Zone 2 to investigate and lift this illegal seal,” he said.

Supporting Faseun’s position, his legal counsel, Dr. Gbenga Ereta, described the action as a flagrant abuse of power and a violation of the Police Act and the Nigerian Constitution.

“The Force CID at Alagbon had concluded investigations and was preparing for arraignment. Instead of following through, the suspects returned to Zone 2 Command to reopen the case illegally,” Dr. Ereta said.

He cited Sections 31 and 32 of the Police Act 2020, emphasizing that the police have no jurisdiction over civil matters like tenancy disputes and cannot enforce evictions without a court order. “Evicting a tenant without due process under the Lagos State Tenancy Law of 2011 is illegal. Locking up someone’s home or business without court backing amounts to unlawful punishment, which only a court can impose under Section 6 of the Constitution,” Ereta stated.

He urged the IGP to act swiftly, stating: “This is no longer just about one property—it’s about public confidence in the police and the rule of law in Nigeria.”

Efforts to get a response from the Public Relations Officer of Zone 2 Police Command were unsuccessful as calls and text messages sent to her phone were ignored as of press time.