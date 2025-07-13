Buratai stresses role of history, innovation in national dev

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ABUJA — Former Chief of Army Staff and ex-Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), has emphasized the critical importance of history, innovation, intellectual development, and inter-agency collaboration in advancing national and institutional progress.

Buratai made these remarks while speaking at a seminar organized by the Nigerian Army Military History Institute, under the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC), held in Abuja. The seminar, themed “Historising Transformation of the Nigerian Army Since Independence: Lessons and Future Prospects,” brought together top military and academic minds to reflect on the evolution of the Nigerian Army.

Describing history as the foundation of identity and direction, Buratai warned against neglecting the nation’s historical achievements and lessons.

“History is the study of past events, societies, cultures, and civilizations through recorded, oral, and material evidence,” he stated.

“If we fail to understand our past, we risk losing our identity and vision for the future. We must not allow historical innovations to gather dust.”

He cited the development of Nigeria’s Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles as a prime example of local innovation borne out of historical experience and the drive for self-reliance.

Buratai also traced the inception of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre to a study tour in Malaysia during his military service. He said the Asian Centre for Economic Development inspired him to conceptualize a similar intellectual and strategic hub in Nigeria.

“We started in the ML Agwai Block, which we repurposed and refurbished to kick-start NARC’s activities. What began modestly has now become a beacon of research and doctrinal development for the Nigerian Army.”

The retired general commended Maj.-Gen. Garba Wahab (rtd), Director-General of NARC, for his outstanding leadership, which he said has surpassed expectations in advancing the Centre’s mission.

“Maj.-Gen. Wahab’s integrity and dedication have taken NARC far beyond its initial vision,” Buratai remarked, while calling for continued inter-service collaboration to ensure the military fulfills its national security mandate.

In his remarks, Maj.-Gen. Wahab emphasized the role of historical awareness in shaping military doctrine and ensuring institutional continuity. He described the seminar as part of the Centre’s broader intellectual agenda to chronicle the Nigerian Army’s evolution and articulate a roadmap for its future amidst emerging security challenges.

“This event reflects our commitment to understanding the past while charting a purposeful path forward,” Wahab said.

He expressed gratitude to Ambassador Buratai for laying the foundation for what has become a premier center of strategic thought and research.

Wahab also used the occasion to announce his forthcoming departure as Director-General, effective August 31, and introduced his successor, who is currently undergoing a transition process under his mentorship.

The seminar underscored the growing role of research and historical reflection in Nigeria’s military transformation, with calls for sustained innovation and unity among the armed forces to achieve national development goals.