Buhari’s passing shocking — Ndume mourns

By John Alechenu

Abuja — Senator Ali Ndume has expressed deep shock over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the late leader as a patriot, mentor, and father figure whose integrity and service to Nigeria left an indelible legacy.

In a heartfelt statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the Borno South Senator said the news of Buhari’s passing was profoundly saddening and personal.

“This evening, I received with profound shock the news of the passing of former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR),” Ndume said.

He described the late President as a man he held in the highest regard — not only as a national figure but as a mentor whose simplicity, humility, and unwavering commitment to national development inspired him greatly.

“Our bond was built on mutual respect, sincerity, and fond familiarity,” he recalled. “Those who witnessed our interactions often mistook me for a Kanuri man, as we frequently exchanged playful banter rooted in Fulani-Kanuri cultural traditions.”

Ndume said Buhari’s influence on his personal and political journey was immense.

“In President Buhari, I have lost not just a leader, but a personal pillar — a man who believed in my potential and encouraged me at critical points in my life,” he said.

He recounted his last meeting with the former President in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, describing it as warm and filled with humour and wise counsel.

“His warmth, humour, and wise counsel remain etched in my memory,” he added.

Offering prayers for the deceased, Ndume said, “May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him eternal rest, and admit him into Jannatul Firdaus. Nigeria has lost a rare patriot; I have lost a father.”

The former President passed away at the age of 82, prompting tributes from across Nigeria and beyond, as leaders and citizens alike reflect on his decades of service to the nation.