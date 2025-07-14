Buhari’s ‘never-quit’ spirit boosted Nigeria’s democracy – IPAC

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London at the age of 82.

Buhari, a former military Head of State and two-term democratically elected president, was hailed as a patriot, elder statesman, and distinguished army general who dedicated his life to national service.

In a statement signed by Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, National Chairman of IPAC, the council praised Buhari’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s democratic journey, noting his resilience in contesting the presidency three times before finally emerging victorious in 2015.

“His persistence and belief in democracy remain a shining example for Nigeria’s evolving political landscape,” the statement read.

Buhari’s political career was marked by tenacity and dedication. After serving as military Head of State from January 1984 to August 1985, he transitioned into democratic politics, contesting the presidency in 2003, 2007, and 2011 before winning in 2015.

According to IPAC, Buhari’s leadership spanned critical moments in Nigeria’s history, leaving a lasting impact on the nation’s socio-political development.

“President Buhari was a man of integrity who championed the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) and confronted corruption head-on,” the council stated.

On his anti-corruption legacy, IPAC noted that discipline remained a cornerstone of Buhari’s leadership, serving as inspiration for current and future leaders striving for a better Nigeria.

The council also acknowledged his efforts in promoting national unity and described him as a unifying figure in a diverse and often polarised country.

“He dedicated himself to the service of the nation, leaving behind a legacy of patriotism and resilience,” Dantalle added.

IPAC extended its condolences to Buhari’s immediate family, the government and people of Katsina State, and the nation at large.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. May God grant Nigerians the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the council said.

IPAC also prayed for Buhari’s eternal rest.