Buhari’s Health: Garba Shehu’s confession vindicates Kanu – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to recent remarks made by former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, regarding the widely reported “villa rat invasion” incident during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s prolonged medical leave.

In a statement issued on Saturday, July 12, 2025, IPOB spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, said Shehu’s comments lend credence to long-standing claims by the group’s leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, concerning the transparency of information shared with Nigerians during that period.

Garba Shehu had reportedly admitted in his book that the “rat infestation” narrative — circulated during President Buhari’s absence in 2017 — was not entirely accurate and was used as a public explanation while the president was undergoing medical treatment abroad.

Reacting, IPOB stated that the disclosure aligns with some of the concerns raised by Nnamdi Kanu years ago, particularly regarding government communication during Buhari’s time away from office. IPOB said the statement affirms the importance of accountability and transparency in governance.

“This development supports our earlier calls for more openness about the health and availability of those in leadership,” IPOB stated. “Our leader had expressed concern about these issues, and now some of those concerns appear to be acknowledged, even if belatedly.”

The group also used the opportunity to reiterate its long-standing position on the need for responsible leadership and respect for the right of citizens to ask questions about their governance.

While IPOB criticized the initial handling of the president’s medical leave and the explanations offered to the public, it urged Nigerians to reflect on the importance of transparency, public trust, and access to accurate information in a democratic society.

The statement further called on the international community to encourage good governance and support efforts to uphold truth and justice across the African continent.

IPOB concluded by reaffirming its commitment to peaceful advocacy and dialogue, stating that it remains dedicated to its cause in accordance with international legal frameworks and the principles of human rights.