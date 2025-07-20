Buhari’s family thanks Nigerians, world leaders for outpouring of support during burial

The family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and other dignitaries in Nigeria and across the globe for their overwhelming support during the period of mourning and burial of the former Nigerian leader.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Malam Mamman Daura, the most senior member of the Buhari family, conveyed appreciation for the various acts of solidarity, noting that the outpouring of condolences and prayers brought solace during a time of deep sorrow.

“It is truly comforting to receive such support from the President and the Vice President, who not only visited in person but also provided moral and symbolic gestures that encouraged us to bear this heavy loss with courage,” Daura said in a statement signed by presidential aide Garba Shehu.

He specifically thanked President Tinubu for declaring a national holiday and renaming the University of Maiduguri after Buhari as a mark of honor. He also acknowledged the presence and contributions of state governors, ministers, traditional rulers, political leaders, and international dignitaries.

The family extended appreciation to global figures including King Charles III of England, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the Chairman of the African Union, ECOWAS leaders, and former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The statement also lauded governors from various states — notably Katsina, Borno, Adamawa, Kano, Kwara, Lagos, Kaduna, Imo, Nassarawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, and Kebbi — as well as former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Namadi Sambo, Yemi Osinbajo, and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe.

The family praised the efforts of both current and former cabinet members, legislators, traditional and religious leaders, the security community, civil society organizations, business magnates such as Aliko Dangote, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Muhammadu Indimi, Dahiru Mangal, Kola Adesina, and Nasiru Danu, among others.

“We are deeply moved by the surge of Nigerians — Muslims, Christians, and those of other faiths — who traveled to Daura or sent their messages. Their expressions of sympathy and solidarity have been both challenging and reassuring,” the statement read.

In conclusion, the family offered prayers for all who supported them during the mourning period: “May Almighty Allah bless and reward you all.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s former military ruler (1983–1985) and democratically elected president (2015–2023), passed away recently in the United Kingdom and was buried in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.