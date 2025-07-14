Buhari’s death; great loss to Nigeria – Southern Governors’ Forum

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) has described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a great loss to the country.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Chairman of the Forum, Governor Dapo Abiodun, by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, the Forum noted that the death of the former president was a significant loss to the country.

The statement reads: “The Southern Governors’ Forum extends its heartfelt condolences to the nation following the unfortunate passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari. The loss of the former president marks a profound moment of reflection for all Nigerians.

“Former President Buhari, who served as the nation’s leader twice, dedicated his life to public service and the advancement of Nigeria’s interests. His tenure was characterised by his unwavering commitment to national development, security, and unity.

“He endeavoured to navigate the complexities of governance, seeking to enhance the living standards of citizens while addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the country. His vision for a prosperous Nigeria has left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of many.

“The Southern Governors’ Forum recognises Buhari’s significant contributions to the political landscape, particularly his efforts in promoting democracy and stability. He was a leader who understood the intricacies of Nigeria’s diverse society and sought to foster a sense of belonging among all citizens. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of leaders.

“In this time of mourning, the Southern Governors’ Forum calls upon all Nigerians to honour the legacies of the late president by continuing to strive for the ideals he championed—unity, development, and peace. It is imperative that we come together as a nation to reflect on his life and the lessons imparted. His commitment to service and leadership serves as a guiding light for current and future leaders.

“As we navigate this period of loss, let us also celebrate the life of former President Buhari, recognizing his contributions and the positive impact he had on countless lives. May his soul rest in peace, and may he find comfort in the memories and lessons he leaves behind.”