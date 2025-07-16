Buhari showed little respect for my grandfather even in death – Shehu Shagari’s grandson

Nura Muhammad Mahe, a grandson of Nigeria’s former President Shehu Shagari, has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the way the late President Muhammadu Buhari handled Shagari’s passing, accusing him of showing “little respect” even in death.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mahe commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as a show of honour and statesmanship in organising a state burial for Buhari, who died on Sunday and was laid to rest on Tuesday in Daura with full military honours.

He applauded Tinubu’s personal attendance at the funeral and the formation of a high-level committee to coordinate the burial, describing the gesture as a symbol of national unity and dignity.

“This is in stark contrast to how the late President Shehu Shagari was treated during the administration of Muhammadu Buhari,” Mahe said.

Mahe recalled that despite being in Nigeria at the time of Shagari’s death in 2018, Buhari neither attended the funeral nor arranged a state burial in his honour.

“Instead, a government delegation led by the then Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is notably a non-Muslim, was dispatched to represent him,” he said.

He described Buhari’s actions as a slight to Shagari’s legacy, stating that the late leader deserved more recognition for his service as Nigeria’s first democratically elected Executive President.

“It remains a painful memory that Shagari’s death occurred under the leadership of a man who many believe harboured political animosity toward him. Even in death, Buhari showed little public remorse or respect for his predecessor,” the statement read.

Mahe concluded with a prayer for the forgiveness and eternal rest of all deceased Nigerian leaders, noting that their contributions—whether widely praised or debated—remain an indelible part of the nation’s history.