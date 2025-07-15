Buhari: Saudi King commiserates with Nigeria

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has extended heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu and the people of Nigeria on the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

‎

‎The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, in a statement, mourned the loss of the elder statesman, expressing sympathy to President Tinubu, the Nigerian people, and Buhari’s family.

‎

‎Crown Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also sent a message of condolence to the Nigerian government.

‎

‎The Crown Prince expressed sadness over Buhari’s passing and prayed for his soul’s peaceful rest in Al-Jannah Firdaus.

‎

‎Buhari, 82, died on Sunday at a London hospital after a prolonged illness.

‎

‎He will be buried on Tuesday in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

‎

‎The Federal Government had declared Tuesday a public holiday and ordered flags to fly at half-mast nationwide in honour of the late former Nigerian president.