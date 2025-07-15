Buhari: Moroccan King commiserates with Tinubu

King Mohammed VI of Morocco.

His Majesty, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, has extended condolences to President Bola Tinubu over the death of former Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The monarch, in a statement, expressed sympathy to Tinubu, the late president’s family, and the people of Nigeria, describing the loss as a ‘sad occurrence’.

He described Buhari as an “illustrious leader who worked untiringly to serve his country’s best interests and lead his people toward further progress and prosperity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the bereaved.

“I share your grief and want you to know how much I appreciated the working sessions I had with the deceased.

“They culminated in the launch of promising development projects that have ushered in a new era grounded in friendship and close cooperation between our two- sister nations,” he said.

Vanguard News