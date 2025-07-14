Buhari: Katsina declares Monday public holiday

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State has declared Monday a work-free day to allow residents to mourn the death of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday evening.

The Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, announced that the holiday would allow workers and residents to join the rest of the country in mourning and praying for the late leader.

The state governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, also expressed his profound condolences to Buhari’s family, the people of Katsina, and the entire nation. He described the former president as “a great leader, a hero, a true democrat, and a patriotic elder statesman whose life was dedicated to the service of Nigeria.”

Governor Radda also offered prayers, asking Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant mercy to Buhari’s soul, forgive his shortcomings, and reward his noble deeds with Aljannatul Firdaus.

Further details regarding the burial arrangements are expected to be communicated to the public shortly.