Buhari: Kano declares Tuesday public holiday

…Says he’s an embodiment of discipline, integrity, incorruptibility, and selfless leadership.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State government has declared Tuesday public holiday to mourn the passing of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa, who announced the public holiday in honour of the late president, said the decision comes in recognition of the exceptional life of service, patriotism, and sacrifice rendered by the late Buhari.

Musa, in a circular signed on his behalf by the Director of Admin and General Services, Abdulkadir Shehu, said Buhari until his death remained an embodiment of discipline, integrity, incorruptibility, and selfless leadership.

According to the circular, “Following the resolution of the Northwest Governors Forum to honour the departed soul of our former President, Muhammadu Buhari, I am directed to formally announce that the government has declared Tuesday, 15th July, 2025, as a public holiday in Kano State.

“The decision comes in recognition of the exceptional life of service, patriotism, and sacrifice rendered by the late former president, who until his death remained an embodiment of discipline, integrity, incorruptibility, and selfless leadership.

“His loss is deeply felt not only in the Northwest, Nigeria, but across the globe.

“This public holiday is declared as a mark of honour and respect to enable our citizens to participate in prayers, reflection, and other solemn activities in tribute to his illustrious life.

“While extending a special prayer for the peaceful repose of his soul, I urge citizens of the state to reflect on his enduring legacy of service to Nigeria. May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Jannatal Firdaus, Amin,” the circular reads.