Buhari governed Nigeria like a farmer tends to his land – Onyejeocha

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday at the age of 82 after a brief illness.

In an emotionally charged tribute released Monday, by her media office, the Minister remembered the late statesman as “that rare soul who moved through the noisy arena of politics without ever being corrupted by it.”

President Buhari, who governed Nigeria from 2015 to 2023, passed away at a hospital in London on Sunday throwing the nation into shock and mourning.

In her tribute, Onyejeocha painted a vivid portrait of Buhari’s leadership style: “He governed like an old farmer tends his land: with stubborn patience, indifferent to seasons of criticism, focused only on planting what he believed would bear fruit long after his watch ended.”

The Minister a former Deputy Whip of House of Representatives, who served in the 8th and 9th National Assembly during Buhari’s presidency, noted that “while others chased applause, he seemed content with the quieter satisfaction of doing what he deemed right, consequences notwithstanding.”

The tribute highlighted Buhari’s distinctive approach to governance. “As a lawmaker during his two tenures, I came to understand that his greatest gift was not political strategy but moral clarity,” Onyejeocha wrote. “In rooms thick with competing interests, he stood as that rare compass, steadfast, unshaken, and forever pointing true north.”

The former president had maintained a quiet existence in Daura since leaving office, focusing on his farm and rarely commenting on political developments.

Onyejeocha also condonled with the family of the late President and Nigerians: “To the family, your loss is our national reckoning. We are left with the question his life posed to all in public service: When the fanfare fades, what will remain of your principles?”

The Minister emphasized that “President Buhari answered plainly – not with words, but with a lifetime of showing up as the same man whether cameras were rolling or not. That unglamorous consistency became his most profound lesson.”

Onyejeocha suggested the truest memorial would be in upholding Buhari’s values: “May we honour him not with plaques, but by guarding the fragile flame of integrity he kept burning against strong winds.” Her tribute concluded with a personal farewell: “Rest now, Mai Gaskiya. Your work endures.”