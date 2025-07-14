Buhari: Gov Okpebholo suspends commissioning of new Edoline buses

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

In a mark of deep respect and national mourning, the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has announced the suspension of the commissioning ceremony of 102 ultra-modern buses acquired for the rebranded New Edoline Mass Transit Scheme.

In a statement issued in signed and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, he stated that proceeding with the flag-off of the public transportation initiative at this time, following the unfortunate passing of Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, would be insensitive and out of tune with the national mood.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was a towering figure in Nigeria’s democratic journey and governance history. As a people, we must reflect this period of national loss with appropriate solemnity. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the unveiling of the Edoline buses in honour of his memory,” the Governor said.

The Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the late President, the government and the people of Katsina State, and indeed all Nigerians who feel the weight of this monumental loss.

He further expressed regret over the inconveniences caused to invited guests, dignitaries, stakeholders, and members of the public who had looked forward to the event.

He assured them that a new date for the commissioning will be communicated in due course.

Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing reliable and people-centered public transportation and pledged that the Edoline initiative will soon be operational to ease intra-urban mobility for Edo residents.

Vanguard News