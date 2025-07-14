Buhari: A Presidency through quotes

By Henry Ojelu

Few Nigerian leaders have left behind quotes as memorable—or as debated—as Muhammadu Buhari. From his tough stance on corruption to controversial remarks on gender roles and youth, Buhari’s words often captured both his vision and the contradictions of his presidency. Below is an analysis of some of his most famous quotes and the national conversations they sparked.

*I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody.” Inaugural Speech as President— May 29, 2015

*Nigerians have nowhere else to go. We must remain here and salvage it together.”—Nigeria’s 56th Independence Day broadcast– October 1, 2016.

*If we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria.— U.S. Institute of Peace, Washington D.C.— July 20, 2015

*The youths should look at agriculture as a serious business, not a hobby.—Launch of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative— February 21, 2018

*Some Nigerian youths want to sit and do nothing, yet expect to get housing, healthcare and education free.”

Commonwealth Business Forum in London— April 18, 2018

*Why are they killing themselves? Nigerians are already used to suffering.”“Responding to a journalist during an AU summit—July 2019

*I will continue to fight for the poor.”“Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day address—October 1, 2020

*After I leave office, I will retire to Daura and stay away from Abuja.” Exclusive interview with Arise TV— June 10, 2021.

*We will treat them in the language they understand.” Twitter (now X) – via @MBuhari, June 1, 2021

*The ‘change’ we promised is not about APC or PDP, it is about Nigeria.” Presidential New Year’s Message—December 31, 2015

*We have defeated Boko Haram. What we are dealing with now is banditry.”

Interview with NTA (Nigerian Television Authority—December 24, 2020.

*Please tell Nigerians to be fair to me.”

While commissioning projects in Yobe State— January 10, 2023