Bridging divide: NCC, REA panel ignites digital, energy inclusion

NCC approves 50% tariff hike for telecoms

By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has formally inaugurated the NCC-REA Collaboration Committee to advance Nigeria’s digital and energy inclusion objectives.

The committee is to develop modalities for the deployment of renewable energy to support telecom infrastructure in Nigeria.

Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, was joined by the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, along with senior executives and committee members from both organizations.

In his address, Dr. Maida described the collaboration between NCC and REA as a timely and strategic alignment of national priorities, aimed at bridging the connectivity and power gaps that continue to limit development in Nigeria’s rural and under-served areas.

He noted that while telecommunications infrastructure required reliable and sustainable energy to function optimally, renewable energy solutions also benefit from the demand generated by expanding digital services and connected communities.

He said: “Whether it is powering a base station or enabling a child to access digital learning, this partnership has the potential to transform realities and bring opportunity closer to the people.

“This initiative is about more than infrastructure, it is about driving inclusion, bridging inequalities and creating the conditions for shared prosperity.

‘’Through this collaboration, we are supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by ensuring that no community is left behind in Nigeria’s digital and energy transformation.’’

He charged the committee members to approach their assignment with clarity, innovation and a shared determination to deliver tangible results.

Speaking on behalf of REA, Aliyu expressed optimism about the transformative potential of the collaboration, reaffirming REA’s commitment to working closely with NCC to unlock sustainable development opportunities for millions of Nigerians living beyond the reach of traditional infrastructure.

The NCC-REA collaboration committee has been established to co-develop and implement integrated solutions that leverage renewable energy infrastructure to power telecom sites, share geospatial data for improved planning, align funding frameworks, and track socio-economic impact through clear performance indicators.

The committee is expected to serve as a model for inter-agency cooperation, demonstrating how collaborative governance can accelerate progress, in line with the nation’s National Broadband Plan and overall sustainable development agenda.