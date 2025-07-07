BRICS Summit: Tinubu urges reforms, more inclusion for Africa ‎

Presdient Bola Tinubu and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil.

…Seeks equity in financial, health, climate architecture

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday called for a comprehensive reevaluation of global governance, financial structures, and health systems, advocating for a fairer, more inclusive world order that truly reflects the interests of emerging and low-income economies, particularly in Africa.

Speaking at the 17th BRICS Summit of the Global South in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, President Tinubu warned that global challenges like environmental degradation, climate change, and healthcare inequality continue to hinder sustainable development, especially across the African continent.

The summit, hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was Nigeria’s first participation as an official BRICS partner country, following its admission into the bloc on January 17, 2025.

Nigeria joins eight other countries in the new partner framework created at the Kazan Summit in 2024.

Specifically, Nigeria became the ninth partner country of BRICS in January 2025, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. The 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024 created the partner-country category.

The Nigerian president, in a statement issued on Monday morning by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, was quoted as having told his fellow leaders that “Africa has contributed the least to global emissions but suffers the most.”

He emphasised that justice, equity, and accessible financing must drive a new global compact, backed by sustainable technology transfer and local ownership of solutions.

President Tinubu aligned Nigeria with the BRICS vision for a more representative global system.

“The next issues are financial restructuring and reevaluation of the global structure,” he said, noting that developing countries must no longer be bystanders in conversations that shape the global future.

He underscored Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to regional and global climate actions, including the African Carbon Market Initiative and the Great Green Wall project.

He also pointed to Nigeria’s Vision 2050 as a blueprint for long-term sustainability, anchored in youth inclusion, climate action, and health equity.

“Nigeria strongly believes in South-South cooperation. We cannot be passive participants in global decision-making on issues like debt relief, climate financing, and healthcare access,” Tinubu declared.

He called for stronger collaboration ahead of COP-30, noting the importance of addressing non-communicable diseases and building resilient health systems globally.

“The BRICS must not only be a bloc for emerging economies but also a beacon for emerging solutions,” he said, championing solidarity, self-reliance, and a shared future rooted in sustainability and prosperity.

Accompanying the president to the summit were Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and Minister of Finance Mr. Wale Edun.

With its large population and growing economic influence, Nigeria is seen as a natural fit in the evolving architecture of BRICS.

The country’s admission aligns with Brazil’s priorities during its rotating presidency, including the strengthening of South-South cooperation and reform of global governance.

As the world’s sixth-most populous country and one of Africa’s major economies, Nigeria shares convergent interests with other BRICS members.

Nigeria plays an active role in strengthening South-South cooperation and reforming global governance, which are top priorities during Brazil’s current presidency.