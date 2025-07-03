Breaking: Kidnapped Bayelsa Judge, Umukoro, regains freedom

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

After 13 days in captivity, Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, a Bayelsa State High Court Judge, who was kidnapped by gunmen, has been released.

The judge was abducted on June 21, 2025, around 7pm by gunmen dressed in combat fatigue in front of a popular eatery at the Ekeki suburb of Yenagoa.

Vanguard learned that Justice Omukoro was released on Thursday evening and is still with security operatives.

Details later…