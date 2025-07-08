Breaking: FG pegs admission age at 16

UTME candiates

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government has officially pegged entry admission year into the nation’s tertiary institutions at age 16.

This came as the government warned that any admission conducted outside of the Central Admission Processing System, CAPS, would be illegal and perpetrators would be prosecuted.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said this on Tuesday while declaring open the ongoing Policy Meeting of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in Abuja.

He warned that the heads of institutions found to be engaged in admission fraud would face prosecution.

Alausa declared that the official age of 16 set by the government is not negotiable.

Details coming…