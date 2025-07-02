Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro cancels July engagements over health

Bolsonaro looks on during a promotion ceremony for generals of the armed forces, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, August 12, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro said he was canceling all his July engagements after feeling ill Tuesday night and seeking emergency care, according to a statement.

“The vomiting and hiccup attacks have become constant, preventing me from even speaking,” Bolsonaro said in a brief statement signed by the former president and published by his son Flavio on X.

In a separate statement, his doctors said he will remain on bed rest for the entire month “with the goal of ensuring the complete recovery of his health following extensive surgery and a prolonged hospitalization, a bout of pneumonia, and recurring episodes of hiccups, which are making it difficult for him to speak and eat.”

The 70-year-old far-right leader underwent a new round of surgery on April 13 for an intestinal obstruction, a complication resulting from a stabbing attack during his 2018 campaign.

After the complex 12-hour abdominal surgery that kept him in intensive care for several weeks, doctors recommended he avoid crowds.

However, he has since headlined several public events, most recently last Sunday in Sao Paulo where he drew thousands of people.

Bolsonaro is facing trial before the Supreme Court for allegedly leading a “criminal organization” that plotted a coup to keep him in power after his defeat in the 2022 elections to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

According to prosecutors, the alleged coup plot failed to materialize due to a lack of support from the military high command.

Bolsonaro faces a possible sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

He claims to be the victim of “political persecution” to prevent him from running for president next year, despite being barred from running until 2030 for spreading misinformation about the electoral system.

