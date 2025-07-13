Borno Speaker, Lawan mourns Buhari

Late Muhammadu Buhari

…says Nigeria lost an incorruptible Statesman

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan has on Monday paid a heartfelt tribute to immediate past Nigerian President, late General Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Nigerian leader, aged 82, passed away last Sunday at London Clinic, United Kingdom after managing prolonged illness.

In a press statement signed by the Rt. Hon. Speaker on behalf of the Legislators, management and staff of the House of Assembly in Borno, a copy which was made available to Journalists in Maiduguri on Monday said, late Buhari is leaving behind a legacy of intellectual brilliance, honesty, principle, accommodating, true democrat, commitment and service to Nigerians, his immediate family and Daura community.

He described former President Buhari as “a truly remarkable individual, military man turned democrat, scholar, an icon of anti corruption crusade, a giant in every sense of the word”.

The longest serving Speaker in the history of Nigeria, acknowledged the contributions of the late ex- President in transforming the country and upholding the tenets of fairness, justice and discipline.

Lawan specifically cited numerous achievements witnessed in Borno under Buhari’s administration, such as restoration of peace and resettlement of millions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their liberated communities, the Maiduguri Power Plant project, too numerous to mention.

He recalled his introduction of the War Against Indiscipline, the fight against corruption and his simplest ways of life while he was alive .

The Speaker also pointed out the successful fight against terrorism in the North East and the war against bandits, saying that the late Muhammadu Buhari lived a fulfilled life, served Nigeria with honesty and dedication.

“I join the government and the people of Nigeria, especially Katsina State people and Daura community in particular as well as millions of others around the globe in mourning a leader, who, in his life, did much to give hope to the hopeless in the society.

“May Allah (God) Almighty grant his Soul Aljanatul firdaus, and his families the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss’. The Borno Speaker concluded. End