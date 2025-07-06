Borno Deputy Speaker to lobby other colleagues for creation of Savannah state

…….. As Ndume hosts Senators for dinner at his Maiduguri residence

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Askira has pledged to be among the leading champions in lobbying his contemporaries/lawmakers at various state Houses of assemblies in support of the creation of Savannah state out of the present Borno.

This is as Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) has, at the week end hosted his colleagues for a dinner at his Maiduguri residence.

Savanna is made up of nine local government areas of the Southern Borno Senatorial District, which include: Biu, Hawul, Askira-Uba, Chibok, Damboa, Shani, Kwaya Kusar, Gwoza and Bayo.

The Deputy Speaker stated this in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri soon after the closing ceremony of a 2-Day North East Zonal Public Hearing of Bills to further amend the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The exercise aims to pave the way for the creation of new states, local government autonomy restructuring and improve security among other issues bedevilling the entire nation.

Recall that, while presenting the Memorandum on behalf of the agitators, the leader of the delegation and Chairman Southern Borno Development Association, Amb. Dauda Danladi, mni, said, for the first time in the history of their quest for the creation of Savannah state, that they have the blessings of the state government under the leadership of Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, traditional institutions and the entire good people of Borno State.

He noted that the agitation and pleas for the creation of Savannah state are long overdue, as according to him, the clamouring for carving out Savannah out of Borno is over 40 years.

During the hearing, the Chairman Senate Committee on Constitution Review, who is the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jubrin, represented by the Chairman North East Zone, and Chief WHIP, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC Borno North) gave full support for the actualization of Savannah state to bring accelerated development and inclusivity.

His colleagues, former senate President, Ahmed Lawan (Yobe state), other Senators such as Abdul Ningi (a member of the Committee from Bauchi state), Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) and Kaka Shehu Lawan, SAN, (APC Borno Central) among other stakeholders also agreed, and assured the people of Southern Borno that their demand for a new state would be considered.

Responding, the Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of State, Engineer Abdullahi Askira said, he is fully in support of the creation of the new state in which his constituency, Askira -Uba is domiciled.

He however, joined Senator Ndume in reminding the agitators that it is not yet Uhuru for the creation of Savannah, as the real lobby must begin in earnest until two/third (⅔) of the Assemblies in the country ratifies the work of the national assembly in that regard.

His words: ” As lawmakers, we shall try our best to lobby our colleagues at the state House of Assemblies to support the national assembly and other relevant government agencies for the creation of Savannah state out of the present Borno.

” Let me join my Senator, Mohammed Ali Ndume and others in reminding our agitators that it is not yet Uhuru for the creation of Savannah as the real lobby must begin in earnest until ⅔ of the Assemblies in the country ratifies the work of the national assembly in that regard.

“By God’s Grace, we shall do our best to ensure that we get to the promised land, even as I congratulate my people in advance”. The Deputy Speaker said.

Meanwhile, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno south and a member of the Senate Committee on the North East Zonal Public Hearing for the Constitutional Review, hosted members of the committee to a dinner at his residence in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The committee had earlier concluded the two-day intensive engagement with key stakeholders, ranging from civil society organizations, religious leaders, traditional rulers, youth and women groups, to community representatives across the North East geopolitical zone.

In his remarks during the dinner, Senator Ndume extended appreciation to his colleagues for honouring his invitation and for their invaluable participation in the public hearing process. He commended the team for their dedication and solidarity in championing the will of the people.

“With collective energy, strategic teamwork, and unwavering commitment, I can now see clearly that the dream for the creation of Savannah State is becoming an attainable reality,” Senator Ndume said.

He further called on his fellow lawmakers in the National Assembly to intensify efforts and continue to advocate for the legitimate aspirations of their constituents.

The event also reinforced the collective resolve of stakeholders to meaningfully contribute to the ongoing constitutional reform process and ensure it reflects the true yearnings of the people.

In his own address, the Chairman of the Senate Committee, Barrister Tahir Monguno, lauded Senator Ndume for his exceptional hospitality, describing him as a “Senior Advocate of the Masses.”

Barrister Monguno reiterated the broad-based support for Savannah State, affirming that the Borno State Governor and other key stakeholders remain fully committed to the cause.

“Borno is geographically three times larger than the entire South-South region. The creation of Savannah State is not only justifiable—it is essential for equitable development, grassroots governance, and democratic consolidation,” he emphasized.

Earlier at the dinner, the Chairman of the Savannah State Agitation Committee, Ambassador Danladi, expressed optimism about the growing momentum behind the movement.

He noted that the synergy among the 10th Senate, the Borno State Government, and the constitutional review committee provides a strong foundation for the realization of Savannah State.

“What was once a distant dream is now becoming a tangible aspiration. The alignment of support across government and legislative levels is a powerful signal that our voices are being heard,” Amb Danladi said.