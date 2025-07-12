Bloodbath looms in Enugu community as Igweship tussle escalates

…Umuolo Kindred Cries Out, Demands Government Intervention

By Chinedu Adonu

Tension is escalating in Amankanu Ohofia, Oduma, Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, as a protracted traditional leadership tussle threatens to plunge the community into crisis.

The Indivisible Umuolo Family, one of the nine founding kindreds of the community, has raised alarm over what it described as a deliberate attempt to subvert the existing chieftaincy rotation system, warning that the situation could degenerate into violence if not urgently addressed.

In a statement issued to the press, the family appealed to Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, Aninri Council Chairman Hon. Ugochukwu Nwanjoku, and other relevant stakeholders to urgently intervene and restore peace to the troubled community.

“Our land has been under fire for the past 10 years since autonomy was granted,” the statement read. “We want peace. Our people want peace. Amankanu deserves peace. But there cannot be real peace unless there is fairness. We are calling on the Enugu State Government, Aninri council chairman, and the general public to come to the rescue of our dear land.”

According to the group, the conflict stems from alleged moves by certain individuals to alter the community’s long-established rotational Igweship arrangement. The constitutionally backed tradition provides a strict succession order among the nine kindreds, based on seniority.

Amankanu Ohofia, which emerged from the peaceful merger of two groups—Amankanu Ndi Ulo (Group A) and Amankanu Ndi Agu (Group B)—has maintained a rotational leadership structure since its autonomy.

Umuolo, believed to be the eldest kindred, insists that it is their rightful turn to produce the next traditional ruler.

“Our constitution clearly stipulates that kingship should rotate according to seniority,” the group emphasized. “As the eldest kindred, it is our turn. But some have resorted to underhand tactics to deny us what is rightfully ours. Our birthright is not for sale.”

The group warned that any attempt to undermine the constitutional arrangement would violate long-standing customs and could provoke unrest.

They stressed the urgency of state intervention to avert a potential breakdown of law and order and ensure that due process and justice prevail in the selection of the next Igwe.