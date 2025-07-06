Black Sunday Tragedy: 21 die in Kano auto crash

…FRSC blames route violation for deadly head-on collision, fire outbreak

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Tragedy struck along the Kano–Zaria highway on Sunday morning as 21 passengers were confirmed dead following a fatal auto crash involving a Toyota Hummer Bus and a DAF trailer.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano Sector Commander, Mohammed Bature, confirmed the incident, describing it as one of the most devastating crashes in recent times. A total of 24 passengers were involved in the crash, which occurred at Kasuwar Dogo, Dakatsalle, around 8:23 a.m.

According to a statement by FRSC spokesperson Abdullahi Labaran, preliminary investigations revealed that the Toyota Hummer Bus, with registration number KMC 171 YM, violated traffic rules and collided head-on with the DAF trailer (registration number GWL 422 ZE), triggering a fire that engulfed both vehicles.

“The crash was caused by route violation by the driver of the Toyota Hummer Bus, which led to a head-on collision with the trailer. The impact resulted in a fire outbreak,” the statement noted.

The fire claimed the lives of 21 passengers, while 3 others sustained varying degrees of injuries. The burnt remains of the victims have been deposited at Nassarawa Hospital Mortuary in Kano, and the injured were taken to Garun Malam General Hospital for treatment.

FRSC officials, in collaboration with the Federal and State Fire Services and the Nigeria Police Force, swiftly responded to the scene. The wreckage has since been cleared, and normal traffic flow restored along the affected route.

Sector Commander MB Bature expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery. He also issued a stern warning to drivers against route violations, dangerous overtaking, and night travels, noting that such actions often lead to fatal consequences.

“The Corps remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and urges the public to remain vigilant and law-abiding on the highways,” the statement concluded.