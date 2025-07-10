Bilbao’s Alvarez provisionally suspended for ‘involuntary’ doping

Athletic Bilbao defender Yeray Alvarez said Thursday he has been provisionally suspended for testing positive for a prohibited substance following a Europa League clash against Manchester United in May.

The 30-year-old centre-back said he took the substance “involuntarily” through medicine he was using to combat hair loss following treatment for testicular cancer.

Alvarez was diagnosed in 2016 for the disease and after treatment returned to play in 2017, but suffered a reoccurrence later that year, making a second comeback in 2018.

“After overcoming my illness, I have been taking a treatment against alopecia for years and after studying the issue, we have found out that the positive test came because I involuntarily took a preventative medicine against hair loss which contained a prohibited substance,” said Alvarez in a statement.

“The disciplinary proceedings are currently in an investigatory phase and confidential, so I am provisionally suspended and I am not authorised to make further public comment.”

Alvarez said his positive test came after Bilbao’s 3-0 home defeat by Man United in the Europa League semi-final first leg on May 1.

The defender also played in the second leg and two further La Liga matches before the end of the season. Alvarez said he was told he had tested positive “a few weeks ago” and hearing the news was “a very tough blow”.

“I could not believe it, given that never in my life have I taken prohibited substances,” explained the Spaniard.

Athletic Bilbao said in a statement they “lament the human error of Yeray” and will show the defender support, but cannot make any further comment at this time.

European football governing body UEFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.