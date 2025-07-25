Benue stakeholders decry increasing rate of human trafficking

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue stakeholders have raised concern over the increasing cases of human trafficking in the state and called for deliberate effort to stem the menace.

They expressed the worry during a townhall meeting organized by the Makurdi Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, in commemoration of the 2025 World Day Against Human Trafficking with the theme “Human Trafficking is Organized Crime: End the Exploitation.”

The NAPTIP Zonal Commander, Mrs. Gloria Bai noted with concern the tricks of recruitment agents who deceive young girls into believing that they would be given jobs overseas only to end up being used for illicit activities in such countries.

She called for concerted action to end the trend pointing out that it was for that reason that the meeting had in attendance relevant stakeholders including members of Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, security agencies, the traditional institutions, and humanitarian groups “to ensure a broad-based and collective fight against trafficking.”

The Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Internal Security, Chief Joseph Har called for collective action to end the menace advising that suspected cases be promptly reported to NAPTIP for necessary action.

The Tor Lobi, HRH Moses Anagende who urged Local Government Council Chairmen to establish anti trafficking offices in their respective councils added that hideouts of traffickers be demolished whenever uncovered to serve as deterrent.

On his part, the Ter Makurdi, HRH Vincent Aule who canvassed for the expansion of anti-trafficking campaigns to rural areas urged that all hands to be on deck to fight the menace emphasising that “NAPTIP can not do it alone.”

The Head of Gender at the Benue State Police Command, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Ann Ameh disclosed that human trafficking was a highly coordinated criminal enterprise that require community vigilance.

She advised parents and guardians to be extra cautious to safeguard their children during the holiday season when they could be embarking on journeys that could exposed them to traffickers.