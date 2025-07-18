Benue raises alarm over condition of IDPs

Some of the Mafa IDPs protesting relocation to Bush alleging hunger bites harder in camp

By Peter Duru

Benue State Government has raised concern over the condition of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, lamenting that they lack basic necessities such as clean water and food.

The State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde, who expressed the concern on Thursday during a two-day Policy Document Validation Meeting held in Makurdi, appealed to Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and local and international donors to intervene and alleviate the plight of the IDPs currently taking refuge at NKST School, Naka.

He disclosed that the number of displaced persons in the area was huge due to repeated attacks on several communities, leading to mass displacement. He noted that the number of displaced persons in Naka is three times higher than those from Yelewata, who are currently taking refuge at the Makurdi Ultra-Modern IDP Camp.

He said, “That is why I am inviting everyone to come to the aid of these displaced communities in Gwer West LGA. We must ensure that the most vulnerable are not left behind.

“The displaced persons in Naka do not have access to basic resources like potable water and food, and their number is three times higher than the displaced from Yelewata.”

The Commissioner called for inputs into the IDP policy document, which aims to improve the welfare of displaced persons in the state.

He pointed out that although the document had already been passed into law by the National Assembly, it needed to be domesticated in the state to align with its peculiar challenges.

According to him, the State IDP Policy aims to domesticate the national framework and catalyze durable solutions to forced displacements in the state.

The Advocacy Campaign Policy Manager of Save the Children International, Murjanatu Kabir, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to the well-being of displaced children in the state and commended the government’s move to find durable solutions to the IDP situation.

Kabir disclosed that the organization had pledged to advocate for the rights and welfare of IDPs and to ensure that efforts to relocate them from camps are guided by a comprehensive policy that prioritizes their comfort, safety, and successful resettlement.

The lawmaker representing Guma State Constituency in the State Assembly, Peter Uche, who welcomed the policy initiative, emphasized the need to pay special attention to those traumatized by the attacks and the loss of loved ones to armed herdsmen.

He recalled that “Some people in Yelewata woke up to discover that their families had been wiped out. These traumatic realities must be captured in our policy.”

Also speaking, the lawmaker representing Apa State Constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on Humanitarian Affairs, Abu Umoru, assured that the House was ready to give speedy consideration to any legislation concerning the welfare of IDPs in the state.

Speaking on the implementation of the roadmap, the Director General of Benue State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), John Akuse, said the validation of the IDP policy document would pave the way for adequately addressing the needs of the displaced population.

He explained that the validation process was being done chapter by chapter to ensure inclusivity, cultural relevance, and actionable impact. “Hence, by tomorrow, we expect a fully validated policy that is owned by the people of Benue State,” he said.