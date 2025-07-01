‘Benue massacre is about resource control not grazing’

—Says local governments are wiped out, IDP camps overflow

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — A human rights attorney, public safety expert and President of Lawyers Act, Dr. Romeo Mon, has said that the constant killings in Benue State have nothing to do with grazing but struggle for resource control, settlement, and fear.

Dr. Mon also lamented that entire local governments in the state have been wiped out, while Internally Displaced Persons, IDP camps are overflowing.

This was contained in a podcast: Cross-Perspectives with Dr. Ndubuisi Nwokolo, managing partner at Nextier, with the title: “Benue Bleeds: Unmasking the untold sides of Nigeria’s farmer-herder crisis”.

The podcast addressed critical underlying questions and concerns regarding the tragedy stemming from the recent massacre in Benue.

Dr. Nwokolo in the podcast said that Nigeria is bleeding and in pain, while the people are seeking answers.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Nwokolo, who decried the ongoing violence, said: “Today, we confront a crisis that has too long been unchecked. Our land weeps. Families in Benue are crying, and the nation bleeds.”

“For an extended period, Benue has been the epicentre of persistent violence resulting from conflicts between farmers and herders. Over time, these hostilities have escalated, resulting in the loss of thousands of lives and leaving numerous individuals and families with enduring scars.

“However, the recent massacre pierces deep into the soul of the nation.

“In this urgent and poignant episode of Cross Perspective, Dr. Nwokolo is accompanied by Dr. Romeo Mom, an experienced human rights attorney, public safety expert, and the president of Lawyers and Act.

“Together, they examined and strived to understand the fundamental and often overlooked issues surrounding the ongoing crisis in Benue, with a particular focus on the recent massacre.”

He further said: “The situation in Benue, while not an isolated occurrence, has raised considerable concerns regarding the national conscience. What initially began as a straightforward conflict between farmers and herders, largely driven by resource scarcity exacerbated by climate change, has now developed into a more intricate issue.

“The matter extends beyond the simple act of cattle grazing on agricultural land; there appear to be additional economic factors at play contributing to the crisis in Benue.”

Dr. Nwokolo quoted Dr. Mom as saying: “this situation exemplifies “land grabbing,” wherein individuals are attempting to settle forcefully in specific regions of the state. Dr. Mom during the discussion said, “This isn’t just about grazing. It’s about resource control, settlement, and fear. Entire local governments have been wiped out, and IDP camps are overflowing.”

“Furthermore, Dr Mom emphasised that the crisis in Benue does not possess any religious underpinnings as most people think. But rather, such a narrative is externally driven with an ulterior motive.”

He stated: “There is no Christian-Muslim war in Benue. That narrative is externally driven. The issue is purely economically driven by land and what lies beneath it.”

“There is a long-standing perception that one of the issues fuelling the clashes between farmers and herders is a cohabitation feud.

“However, the guest disputed these claims., “There are no 50- or 100-year settlers in Benue. The land belongs to the Tiv people, who maintain deep spiritual ties to it. What is happening now (violent occupation) is a phenomenon of the last five or six years.”

He added: “This special episode of Coss Perspective seeks to identify an individual who can play a pivotal role in highlighting solutions to the pressing issues faced by the nation.

“The episode called on listeners to shift from a simplistic view and narratives of the crisis in Benue to a deeper and comprehensive understanding of the problems in Benue and other North Central regions.

“The discussion emphasises the necessity of urgent, people-centred security interventions, enhanced community policing, and a comprehensive national examination of the root causes of displacement and violence.

“It also calls on government authorities, peacebuilding organisations, and community leaders to recognise the root causes of the crisis in Benue and must avoid framing the conflict in a more simplistic or misleading narrative.”