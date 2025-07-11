Benue citizens call for stronger security measures against killings

By Peter Duru

Benue State citizens have called for stronger security measures and accountability to stem the tide of killings across the state.

They spoke at the News Central Town Hall convened in Makurdi to address the deepening crisis in the state, which brought together traditional rulers, security officials, civil society, survivors and community leaders.

The event provided a critical platform for those affected by the wave of violence to share their experiences and demand meaningful solutions.

The meeting comes amid a surge of deadly attacks that have claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands in the region. Since 2009, hundreds of attacks by Fulani militia have been recorded across more than 110 communities in Benue, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people and displacing over 2 million. The past two years alone have seen more than 1,000 lives lost, underscoring the urgency of the crisis.

The Town Hall also highlighted recent efforts by the federal government to restore peace. Chief Dr. Amos Gizo, Executive Chairman Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority and Council Member Federal University of Lafia, explained that the conflict was fueled by climate change and that the government would work on solutions.

However, many participants expressed frustration with the slow pace of justice and ongoing insecurity, calling for stronger security measures and accountability.

Survivors and activists spoke candidly about the devastating impact of the violence, with one prominent voice, Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, condemning the attacks in stark terms: “These attacks are genocidal. There’s an ethnic cleansing going on in Benue State.”

This assertion reflects the growing alarm over the pattern of violence, which has been characterised by coordinated assaults on farming communities, destruction of homes, and mass displacement.

The humanitarian toll was a recurring theme, with thousands displaced and living in precarious conditions. The gathering emphasised the need for coordinated relief efforts alongside long-term strategies to address the root causes of the conflict, including land disputes and ethnic tensions.

The Managing Director of News Central, Mr Kayode Akintemi, also addressed participants and reiterated the station’s commitment to upholding the truth and furthering solutions-oriented journalism.

As the Town Hall drew to a close, the voices of survivors and community leaders resonated with a shared plea for peace, justice and reconciliation.