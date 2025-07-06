Benue Attack: ‘Security concerns’ stall 3,000 IDPs’ home return

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The planned return of the over 3,000 Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, from Yelewata community currently taking temporary refuge at the Ultra Modern International Market in Makurdi has been cancelled.

The IDPs moved out of their homes after the June 13, 2025, armed herdsmen attack on Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, that claimed over 200 lives.

They have been residing in the camp for over two weeks. Sunday Vanguard reliably gathered that government had set in motion modalities to have them return home yesterday, but the plan was abruptly cancelled after most of the IDPs objected to it.

One of the IDPs who identified himself as Kator, could not hide his anger over the plan, insisting that in as much as they want to return home, the area remains unsafe.

He said:”Most of us want to return home but do not want to return and get killed by armed herdsmen. Just two days ago, they killed three people in Ukohol. They also killed four policemen at Udei.

“It means that nobody can be sure of his or her safety if we return home today. We want to go back home but our community should be safe enough for us to return. That is why we do not want to go back when the area is not conducive in terms of safety.”

Reacting, the Head of Administration at t Benue State Emergency Management Agency, BSEMA, Dr. Donald Komgbenda, explained that the move to return the IDPs yesterday had been cancelled following an uncertain security situation in that axis of the state.

Komgbenda said: “The issue is that the security situation in that community is not clear. The last time we went there it was the community leaders who told government that they wanted their people to return.

“When we went there to carry out our assessment we discovered that the IDPs themselves were not consulted and one of the chiefs said it was because they felt that their people were not being taken care of by government.

“And like I said when I spoke with you before, we needed to profile them at the time before responding to their needs. They are being taken good care of after they were all profiled.

“But shortly after, four police officers were killed around the place. About three or four persons were also killed within that area. The situation in the environment is not clear. And as a humanitarian principle, you can open a camp but you do not have the power to close it.

“The people have to voluntarily decide for themselves to leave. You cannot force them back home. If you take the people back and something happens, government would be held responsible.

“We held a meeting this afternoon and agreed that the movement would be voluntary while we make alternative arrangements. But we have not made any conclusive decision yet.

“It is within their rights to reject any move to return them to their community. What caused their displacement is still there.

“The initial plan was to take them home today. But the security situation is not certain. That is the major issue.

“The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has already been briefed on the implications of that. But as it is now, anybody who wants to leave and return will be allowed to do so, we will not object to that.”