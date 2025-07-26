Benin based auto mechanic calls for help after wife delivers quadruplet

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FIFTEEN years after marriage, a Benin City, Edo State-based mechanic, Austin Eguaseki from Uhunmwonde local government area few days ago rejoiced that God has answered his prayers, but there is a snag to the celebration, which is that his wife delivered quadruplets.

He has therefore called for support for his wife, who was recently discharged from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

According to him, his wife is a stylist and they have both exhausted their finances while their bills keep piling up in the hospital.

He said the babies need a special car,e which would cost far beyond their income.

According to him, “My wife gave birth to quadruplets at the UBTH on the 2nd of June, I have spent a lot and right now I don’t have anything again. As we speak, we have run out of all our savings; in fact, it is now difficult for us to feed.

“I am a motor mechanic specialising in the repair of Japanese cars, my shop is along Ekheuan Road. My wife gave birth to a quadruplet at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

“We have been discharged but we have to regularly go back for proper medical checks, feeding and clothing. We have exhausted our savings, every little money available has been spent on hospital bills. We need all the support we can get to take care of them. We need help from members of the public, the state government and other public spirited individuals.”

Eguaseki can be reached on 08024309242 and Eguaseki Augustine Osazuwa First Bank 3024642522