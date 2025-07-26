BBNaija Season 10 kicks off tonight

… as Showmax unveils star-studded reality TV feast

By Benjamin Njoku

Big Brother Naija, Africa’s most-loved reality show, returns for its 10th season tonight and Showmax will once again stream the show live to audiences across Africa. Set to premiere over two nights on Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27, 2025, the new season promises 10 weeks of captivating drama, strategic gameplay, and unparalleled entertainment, culminating in the grand finale on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Fans can enjoy the full BBNaija experience on Showmax, including the 24/7 live stream, daily highlight episodes, Sunday eviction shows, and other key moments throughout the season.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning as host and will guide viewers through every twist and turn of the season. This 10th season also has the highest prize at stake – valued at a whopping N150 million. For a show that has launched the careers of some of Nigeria’s biggest media personalities and shaped pop culture for nearly a decade, the stakes are higher than ever this season.

But BBNaija is just one part of the reality TV feast on Showmax this month. Hot on the heels of BBNaija is “Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together.” The docuseries chronicles the rekindled romance between the early 2000s R&B power couple, reunited in 2023, married, and being parents since July 2024. Fans get an intimate view into studio sessions, parenting, and the delicate dance of balancing celebrity life with family.

Also streaming is Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which picks up where Love Island USA Season 6 left off. It follows fan favourites as they transition into life in Los Angeles, navigating influencer deals, evolving friendships, and romantic entanglements off-camera. More romance and drama await with Love Island USA Season 7, which begins streaming on Thursday, July, 31.

Seasons shift from island villas to paradise resorts in Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. This time set in Costa Rica, the series features contestants from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and The Golden Bachelor. With the first-ever cash prize and secret swipes, it promises bold connections and new drama.

The Real Housewives franchise continues to deliver multiple doses of glam and conflict.