Babachir Lawal dumps APC

Babachir Lawal

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Engr. Babachir Lawal has finally dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Lawal, also a former National Vice Chairman, Northeast, of the APC, was a close ally of President Bola Tinubu until few years ago when he parted ways with the then APC national leader.

In the lead up to the 2023 presidential election, Lawal had also condemned APC’s resort to fielding two Muslims as presidential (Tinubu) and vice presidential candidates (Kashim Shettima), a development which saw him declaring support for Peter Obi of the Labour Party LP.

In his resignation letter dated June 29 and addressed to the Chairman of APC in Bangshika Ward of Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawal said he would make his next political affiliation known in due course.

He said; “I write to formally notify you of my resignation from the All Progressive Congress.

“In due course, I will make public my current political affiliations where I plan to join other compatriots to work towards making Nigeria a better living place for all its citizens. This resignation takes immediate effect.

“Please, remain blessed and extend my warm regards to other members of your party”.

Vanguard recalls that on 20th March this year, Lawal had joined former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to announce plans to form a coalition against President Tinubu.

On July 2 when the anti-Tinubu formally took over the structure of the African Democratic Congress ADC, Lawal was among politicians at the event where he was introduced as one of the promoters of the opposition party.

See resignation letter below