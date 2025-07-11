Autonomy: We won’t allow LGs to be weakened — FG

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has vowed to safeguard the autonomy of local government councils, affirming that it will not allow any effort to weaken the third tier of government following the recent Supreme Court ruling that affirmed their independence.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the declaration on Friday while receiving a delegation from the National Forum of Ex-Councilors of Nigeria at his office in Abuja.

Idris emphasized that the autonomy granted to local councils is in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision to ensure that grassroots communities feel the direct impact of governance.

“The local government is the closest arm of government to the people,” the minister stated. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, being a true democrat, believes that strengthening local councils is key to deepening our democracy and delivering development to Nigerians at the grassroots.”

He recalled that the autonomy judgment by the Supreme Court followed a suit filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation, seeking interpretation of relevant constitutional provisions. The Court ruled in favor of full autonomy for local governments—politically and financially.

“This is not just a legal victory. It is a moral and democratic one. We will not allow local governments to be weakened. We must work with governors to return the councils to their original form, as envisioned by the framers of our Constitution,” Idris said.

He praised the National Forum of Ex-Councilors for their contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey, noting that with over 70,000 active members, the group remains a formidable force for grassroots advocacy and democratic stability.

“I commend your commitment since 1999. You are a strong link between the people and governance,” he told the former councilors.

The minister assured them that the Tinubu-led administration is committed to reforms that will reposition the country, despite the initial hardship they may cause.

“Yes, the reforms are tough, but they are necessary. All global analysts and rating agencies now agree that Nigeria’s economy is rebounding. We’re laying the foundation for sustainable prosperity,” he said.

Idris urged the ex-councilors to become active messengers of the President’s vision, helping to communicate and explain government policies to Nigerians.

Earlier, President of the National Forum of Ex-Councilors of Nigeria, Hon. Ismail Munir, presented a Special Recognition Award for People-Oriented Service Delivery to the minister.

He praised Idris for revitalizing government media institutions like Radio Nigeria, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Voice of Nigeria (VON), and the National Orientation Agency (NOA), and commended his role as the government’s chief spokesperson.

“After monitoring your work since your appointment, we recognize you as an icon in public service and national development,” Munir said.

He noted that the group, registered since 1999 as a non-governmental organization, has maintained strong ties with successive administrations to support democracy and national unity.