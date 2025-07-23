Auto Draft

…ask EFCC, ICPC to recover ¦ 103.8bn, $950,912

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives has indicted 31 federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), over financial infractions totaling over ¦ 103.8 billion and $950,912.05, based on findings from the Auditor-General’s Reports for 2019 and 2020.

Following the adoption of the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) recommendations during Tuesday’s plenary, lawmakers directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to recover the funds and ensure remittance into the federation account.

The motion, sponsored by Rep. Bamidele Salam, highlighted “massive internal control failures, unauthorized expenditures, and procurement violations” uncovered across several MDAs. The review covered the Auditor-General’s Annual Reports for the years ending December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2020.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was faulted for unauthorized spending on a presidential lodge project at the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia. The Committee ordered the ministry to refund ¦ 124 million and $795,000, along with other questionable expenditures including ¦ 49.4 million paid for unapproved renovations and ¦ 9.2 million disbursed without supporting documents.The Bank of Agriculture faced intense scrutiny over uncollected debts amounting to ¦ 75.6 billion. The House mandated the publication of debtors’ names in three national dailies and tasked the EFCC and ICPC with recovering the funds. An additional ¦ 350 million was to be recovered and reported within 90 days.

The Nigeria Correctional Service was directed to recover ¦ 7.47 million in unpaid withholding taxes, while the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) was instructed to retrieve 12 official vehicles—including eight taken to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment—and refund ¦ 12 million expended in violation of procurement laws.

Kwali Area Council in the FCT was flagged for disbursing ¦ 82 million to 105 unidentified persons. The former council chairman was ordered to recover the funds and provide evidence to the committee.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) was indicted over infractions totaling over ¦ 1.3 billion, including ¦ 394 million spent on unauthorized projects and ¦ 969 million illegally transferred to the Eurobond ledger.

The Veterinary Council of Nigeria must remit over ¦ 19 million in unremitted internally generated revenue and excess payments, while recovering ¦ 1.1 million in stamp duties from contractors.

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NCSL) was ordered to refund ¦ 1 billion, including ¦ 250 million misappropriated by contractors and staff, and ¦ 700 million in outstanding staff and trade debts.

At the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc, the House uncovered ¦ 14.4 billion paid in unauthorized salaries and allowances, along with ¦ 432 million in under-deducted allowances.

Another ¦ 91.5 million spent on ICT procurement without approval from NITDA must also be refunded.

Other Notable Recommendations from the 2020 Report:

Ministry of Petroleum Resources: Refund of ¦ 452.4 million, including cash advances above legal limits and unapproved virements. Recovery of an official vehicle within 21 days.

Cross River Basin Development Authority: Refund ¦ 3.5 billion for unpresented payment vouchers.

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS): Recover ¦ 41.4 million in unremitted stamp duty and investigate back-duty taxes.

National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP): Recover ¦ 27.1 million in unauthorized foreign travel and ¦ 12.4 million in unremitted VAT