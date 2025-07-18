Atiku’s exit from PDP not new, we’re expecting his return – Damagum

Umar Damagum

The acting National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Iliya Damagum, has described the resignation of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar from the party as a familiar and recurring development in PDP’s political history.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday in Bauchi, Damagum said: “This is not the first time; we’re expecting him back.”

According to him, PDP is neither shocked nor overly concerned about Atiku’s exit, adding that the party was already accustomed to his repeated exits and returns over the years.

The acting national chairman stated that the former vice-president’s movement aligned with a historical pattern, implying that the party viewed his latest resignation as part of his political strategy rather than a final break from PDP.

Damagum further hinted that the party’s calm response stemmed from the confidence it had in its own resilience or skepticism over the permanence of Atiku’s decision.

This, he said, was sequel to reports that he was forming a new political platform, Alliance for Democratic Congress, in preparation for future elections.