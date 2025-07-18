At least three killed at US police training facility

Police vehicles are seen following an explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles, California, on July 18, 2025. Three people died Friday in an “incident” at a police training facility in Los Angeles, the US government said, with media reports saying there had been an accidental explosion. California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said he had been briefed on “the reported explosion” and was “closely monitoring the situation.” (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Three people died Friday in an “incident” at a police training facility in Los Angeles, the US government said, with media reports saying there had been an accidental explosion.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X that there “appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility” and that investigators were on-site “working to learn more.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said he had been briefed on “the reported explosion” and was “closely monitoring the situation.”

Fox News and other US media outlets said the incident at Biscailuz Training Center appeared to have been an accident and killed at least three sheriff’s deputies.

The LA Times newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying that the facility’s bomb squad was moving explosives when the blast took place.

AFP