At 55, God has blessed me immensely – Valentine Ozigbo

Valentine Ozigbo

…As Cardinal Okpaleke prays for his political breakthrough

By Vincent Ujumadu

Former Anambra State governorship candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has expressed deep gratitude to God for what he described as immense blessings in his life, as he marked his 55th birthday with a thanksgiving Mass held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Ekwulobia, in Aguata Local Government Area.

Ozigbo, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and now an aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that despite his modest beginnings, God has lifted him to enviable heights in education, business, and public service.

“Today is not an accident, but a divine design,” Ozigbo told the congregation. “Sometimes I ask myself why my mother gave me the name Chineto (God glorifies). From my early years to now, God has been intentional in my life.”

He recounted several milestones in his journey, including graduating as the best student in his faculty at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, earning two master’s degrees with distinction, and rising to global recognition as a CEO at Transcorp.

“In the banking industry, God showed me favour. At Transcorp, I was celebrated globally. I have every reason to thank God, and I ask you all to join me in that thanksgiving,” he said.

The Mass was celebrated by the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, His Eminence Peter Cardinal Okpaleke, who commended Ozigbo for his impact in both the Church and society, urging him to continue doing what God has called him to do.

“We thank God for your life and pray that you remain a source of blessing to others,” Cardinal Okpaleke said. “Your contributions to the Church in Ekwulobia, Abuja, and Lagos are appreciated. May God bless you with more grace to do good.”

The Cardinal also offered prayers for Ozigbo’s political career, noting his desire to govern Anambra State.

“You are into politics and we pray that God will reward you. If one political door closes, another will open. You are a good Christian, and we know that when people like you are in leadership, the state and country benefit,” he added.

He also reminded Ozigbo that while no one is perfect, consistent service to humanity remains the true mark of greatness.

The thanksgiving Mass was co-celebrated by no fewer than 50 priests, including the Catholic Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Most Reverend Jonas Benson Okoye. The event attracted dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond, including traditional rulers, politicians, religious leaders, and captains of industry.