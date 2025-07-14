Asaba chief proposes massacre memorial

ASABA — The Isama Ajie of Asaba and prominent legal practitioner, Chukwuemeka Nduka-Eze, has proposed the establishment of a memorial museum in honour of victims of the October 7, 1967 Asaba Massacre, describing it as a necessary tribute to history and a call to collective memory.

Nduka-Eze made the proposal over the weekend while reaffirming his oath of allegiance to the 14th Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Asagba Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, OON, FNIALS, at a gathering of the Asagba-in-Council and traditional titleholders.

He appealed for a designated site within the grounds of the new Asagba Palace to be set aside for the museum, which he said would honour the memory of hundreds of Asaba indigenes executed during the Nigerian Civil War.

“The Asaba Massacre remains one of the darkest chapters in our history. It is important that we create a space for remembrance, education, and healing. A dedicated museum within the palace grounds will serve as a historical archive and a symbol of resilience,” he said.

The Asagba welcomed the idea with enthusiasm, assuring that the proposal would be given favourable consideration by the palace and relevant stakeholders.

Nduka-Eze also used the occasion to formally revalidate his allegiance to the monarch, the traditional institution, and the Asaba community. He said his loyalty to the 14th Asagba was never in doubt, having worked closely with Prof. Azinge long before he ascended the throne.

He described the reaffirmation of his oath as both symbolic and necessary, calling it a two-way vote of confidence between the throne and its loyal subjects. He praised the Asagba’s character, leadership and commitment to the advancement of Asaba’s heritage.

The Isama Ajie made financial donations to the permanent palace building project and the palace maintenance fund, urging other sons and daughters of Asaba to support the monarchy through similar gestures.

“We cannot leave the burden of leadership solely on the shoulders of the Asagba. It is our collective duty to ensure that this institution, which holds our cultural identity, remains strong, respected and well-maintained,” he said.

Responding, Asagba Prof. Azinge congratulated Chief Nduka-Eze on the renewal of his oath, noting that it only affirmed what he already knew about the chief’s loyalty and dedication.

He praised Nduka-Eze for mobilising a significant number of Obis and traditional figures to the event, saying it reflected his influence and commitment to unity within the traditional structure.

The monarch also commended him for his service as Chairman of the Asaba Image Branding Committee, describing his efforts as critical to repositioning Asaba’s identity and visibility on the national stage.