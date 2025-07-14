Arsenal target Eberechi Eze for midfield reinforcement

Eberechi Eze

By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal have set their sights on Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze as a potential reinforcement ahead of the 2025/26 season, as manager Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his creative options in midfield.

The 26-year-old England international has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most technically gifted and versatile playmakers, catching the attention of several top clubs with his performances over the past two seasons. Eze was a pivotal figure in Crystal Palace’s midfield under manager Oliver Glasner as they won the FA Cup.

Sources close to the North London club reveal that Eze is high on Arsenal’s shortlist as the Gunners seek to add dynamism and flair to a midfield already boasting the likes of Martin Ødegaard and Declan Rice. With uncertainty surrounding the future of Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira, Eze’s versatility — being able to play as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder, or even out wide — makes him an attractive prospect.

While Crystal Palace are reportedly keen to keep hold of their star man, they are also aware of increasing interest and would demand a significant fee. Eze is currently under contract until 2027, and Palace are unlikely to entertain offers below £60 million. Arsenal, who have already begun internal discussions, may explore structured payment options or player swaps to bring the fee within reach.

A move to the Emirates could represent a major step in his career as he eyes regular Champions League football and a bigger stage to showcase his talent.

As per football journalist, Fabrizio Romano, talks are underway in London.