Army, DSS burst gun-running syndicate, seize arms cache in Taraba

DSS

By Kingsley Omonobi

In a joint security operation, troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have apprehended a suspected high-profile gun runner in Taraba State.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Army, the coordinated operation took place around Ambassador Roundabout in Wukari Local Government Area and led to the arrest of 29-year-old Bulyami Shuaib, a native of Belango Village in Karim Lamido Local Government Area.

Shuaib is believed to be a key figure in an arms trafficking syndicate operating in the region.

Items recovered from the suspect include 362 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one round of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, ₦842,100 in cash, a black Jing Cheng rubber motorcycle, one Redmi Android phone, one itel phone, two silver rings, and a First Bank ATM card.

The suspect is currently in custody and is reportedly cooperating with investigators by providing valuable intelligence to aid ongoing operations.

Commending the troops for the successful operation, Commander of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, reaffirmed the Army’s commitment—working alongside other security agencies—to rid Taraba State of criminal elements threatening peace and public safety.

He also urged the public to support security efforts by providing timely and credible information to enhance peace and security across the state.