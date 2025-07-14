Argent Nigeria Limited Unveils “Own Your Space” Campaign, A New Era of Personal Expression in Furnishing

Argent Furnishings, Nigeria’s premier interior furnishing brand, is proud to announce the launch of its latest brand campaign, “Own Your Space,” a celebration of personal style, curated comfort, and intentional living through quality furniture and durable home designs. More than just a furniture campaign, Own Your Space invites individuals and businesses to redefine how they see their environments not just as functional spaces, but as powerful reflections of identity and purpose, beautifully furnished with home and office pieces that inspire.

“This campaign is about more than furniture,” said Mr. Ibrahim Adesoye, Argent CEO. “It’s about the feeling of walking into a space and knowing it was made for you thoughtfully, beautifully, and intentionally using high-quality laminated boards and marine plywood in each piece.”

Bringing the Vision to Life — Real Clients, Real Spaces

From Lagos to Abuja, Argent Furnishings has been quietly redefining spaces in homes, offices, and commercial properties. One such project was the transformation of a four-bedroom duplex in Lekki into a minimalist yet cozy family home. Using a mix of laminated boards, subtle color tones, and custom cabinetry, the client praised the outcome saying, “Argent didn’t just furnish my house — they told my story in wood and fabric. Every room feels like it truly belongs to us.” — Mrs. Jumoke, Lekki.

In the heart of Ikeja GRA, we partnered with a tech startup to furnish their new office headquarters. The challenge? Design a space that feels both professional and inspiring on a tight timeline. We delivered a clean, modern workspace with ergonomic furnishings, floating shelves, and smart storage all installed with precision. “Our team is more productive because our environment speaks of clarity and focus. Argent nailed it,” said Mr Lanre Adefila MD/CEO QSTC Service Limited.

For ZGL International, our work has added tangible value to our clients. At our newly completed company in Lagos, we were tasked with furnishing the conference room area with practical, elegant designs that appealed to modern business boardroom setup. The result ? We got exactly the furniture piece we requested with top notch quality. “Argent brought our vision to life and helped us furnish our space to standard” Chisom From ZGL International.

These stories are just a glimpse into how Argent is helping people truly own their space.

About Argent



Argent is a premium interior furnishing company specializing in bespoke solutions for individuals and organizations. With over a decade of experience using high-quality laminated boards, marine plywood, and durable materials, Argent focuses on craftsmanship, functionality, and design integrity—helping clients create spaces they’re proud to own.