Arase Foundation awards scholarships to 29 student

Arase

…. Champions Education and Legacy of Public Service

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — In a renewed demonstration of its commitment to education, youth empowerment, and social impact, the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF) has awarded scholarships to 29 outstanding Nigerian students during its Annual Scholarship Grant ceremony.

The Foundation, named after the former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, announced the awards on Monday, stating that the initiative is aimed at celebrating academic excellence while easing financial burdens for deserving students, particularly those from underserved communities.

“This year’s beneficiaries include high-achieving students enrolled in tertiary institutions across Nigeria, selected for their academic merit, leadership potential, and community engagement,” the Foundation said.

In line with Dr. Arase’s values and commitment to service, the scholarship scheme also prioritizes support for children of deceased rank-and-file police officers and students from the seven Local Government Areas in Edo South, where the former police chief hails from.

SEAF said the awards reflect the core values of integrity, service, and excellence, which have defined Dr. Arase’s distinguished career in public service.

The 2025 scholarship recipients span a wide range of academic disciplines, reflecting the Foundation’s inclusive approach to national development. A breakdown of the beneficiaries shows: 13 students in Medicine & Surgery, 1 student each in Dentistry, Microbiology, Science Laboratory Technology, and Human Nutrition & Dietetics and 2 students in Guidance & Counseling

1 student each in Biology Education, Pharmacy, Remote Sensing & Geoscience Information System, Mechanical Engineering, Political Science, Business Administration, Agricultural Economics & Extension, Criminology & Security Studies, History and Diplomatic Studies, and Language & Linguistics

“The scholarship grant not only eases financial burdens for the recipients but also inspires them to strive for excellence and societal impact, mirroring the values of the man in whose name the Foundation was created,” SEAF noted.

The Foundation reaffirmed its long-term commitment to equitable access to higher education, emphasizing that the programme is not merely a handout but an investment in Nigeria’s future leaders.

“SEAF’s annual initiative remains a vital instrument in promoting inclusive development, with the long-term goal of building a more just, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria,” the Foundation stated.

The ceremony was marked by messages of hope, inspiration, and a call for greater societal commitment to education and empowerment, especially for disadvantaged groups.