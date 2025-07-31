Appeal Court affirms Musa Mohammed as RTEAN President

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed Dr Musa Mohammed as the duly elected Executive President of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), bringing an end to a five-year leadership dispute within the influential transport union.

The judgment, delivered yesterday in Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CB/467/2021, dismissed the case filed by Mr Eriyo Osakpamwan, ruling that it had become irrelevant, as the tenure in question (2018–2023) had already expired.

A three-member panel, led by Justice Hamma Akawu Barka and including Justices Abba Bello Mohammed and Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike, unanimously held that the matter had been overtaken by events.

The court noted that continuing with the case would serve no meaningful purpose, given that a new leadership had since been elected.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Abba Bello Mohammed gave a clear explanation of the court’s decision.

He said, “A suit becomes irrelevant when it has no practical value to the parties involved. The tenure in question ended in 2023, and a new leadership is already in place. This court cannot turn back the clock. Our role is to resolve live disputes with legal consequences, not to engage in academic debates that have no impact on the current realities.”

The leadership crisis began in 2020 after the National Industrial Court ruled that the emergence of Osakpamwan and Mr Yusuf Ibrahim Adeniyi as RTEAN’s National President and Secretary-General was invalid.

The court had upheld earlier resolutions by RTEAN’s National Executive Council (NEC), which recognised Dr Musa Mohammed as the legitimate president.

Supporting the ruling, Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike provided further insight.

She stated, “The tenure of Alhaji Musa Mohammed, which is being challenged, ended in 2023, and we are now in 2025. This appeal is therefore of no practical value to any of the parties. Even at the time the appeal was filed in 2021, there was a live issue between the parties. However, the circumstances have since changed, and the matter has become purely theoretical. We must focus on issues that have real-world implications for the parties involved.”

The Court of Appeal also addressed a procedural point raised by Osakpamwan, questioning whether the National Industrial Court should have first attempted conciliation or arbitration before hearing the case.

While acknowledging the importance of such steps, the court maintained that the point had become immaterial due to the expiration of the contested tenure.

In his reaction, Dr Musa Mohammed expressed appreciation to the judiciary for upholding justice and thanked RTEAN members for their patience and support.

He said, “This ruling is a testament to the strength of our democratic institutions and the resilience of RTEAN’s internal governance. We are moving forward; united, focused, and ready to serve the interests of all transport employers across Nigeria.

“The judiciary has once again demonstrated its commitment to fairness and the rule of law, and we are grateful for this outcome.”

Mohammed also extended a hand of reconciliation to all members, including former challengers, urging unity and collective progress.

“Let us put the past behind us and focus on building a stronger RTEAN that will contribute meaningfully to national development. We are stronger together, and I call on everyone to work towards a common goal of advancing the interests of our members and the transportation sector as a whole,” he added.

In a statement issued by its national secretariat, RTEAN reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, lawful governance, and the welfare of its members.

The decision brings closure to a long-running legal dispute and ensures stability within one of Nigeria’s most powerful transport unions.