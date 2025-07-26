APC: Yilwatda a square peg in a square hole – Uboh

Yilwatda

…Salutes Tinubu, party leaders

By Clifford Ndujihe

The Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Fund, and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Doris Uboh, has congratulated Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda on his emergence as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and saluted President Bola Tinubu and other party stakeholders for a peaceful selection process.

Uboh hailed the choice of Prof Yilwatda and alluded to his vast experience across strategic areas like Public Service, Politics, and Education, as fitting for the challenges ahead of the party going into 2027 general polls

Uboh said: ” I congratulate the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda on his appointment as the National Chairman of the APC by the 14th NEC meeting of the party. I commend President Bola Tinubu for his coordinated leadership that ensured a smooth selection process, and I celebrate with every party faithful on this notable development,” she said in a statement.

According to her: “The choice of Prof Yilwatda is a square peg in its fit and there is no doubt that he possesses the experience and expertise needed by the party today, to deliver stronger.

” His profile as a member of the academia, a public servant, who served to the best of his abilities, an active politician and 2023 Gubernatorial candidate of the party in Plateau State, and most notably, Minister of the Federal Republic, gives the party an edge above the opposition in the business of partisanship.”

Speaking further, the REF executive director commended the APC National Executive Committee, NEC, for the six months tenure extension for zonal, state, LGA, and ward executives of the party, insisting that the move had brought stability and eased rising tensions.

She called for support for the President and the new national chairman, while urging for cooperation between party leaders in Delta North APC, for a formidable party.

She continued: “Now that the tenures of the party organs at all levels have been extended, we look forward to closing our ranks in Delta State to build a formidable structure that will deliver President Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates in 2027.

” I congratulate Elder Omeni Sobotie and party officials in Delta North Senatorial District.

” I welcome the National Chairman and look forward to partnering with him in the interest of the party.”