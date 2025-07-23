APC edges closer to two-thirds majority as four PDP senators defect

…“It’s not about numbers, but a reminder we have a serious job to do” – Senate Leader Bamidele

By Henry Umoru

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a significant step toward securing a two-thirds majority in the Senate following the defection of four Senators from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read separate letters from the defecting Senators during plenary, citing “irreconcilable differences” and lingering internal crises within the PDP as their reasons for leaving. The defectors are Senators Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), Oluwole Olubiyi (Osun Central), Aniekan Bassey (Akwa Ibom North East), and Samson Ekong (Akwa Ibom South).

With the latest defections, the composition of the 109-member Senate now stands at:

APC – 70 Senators

PDP – 28 Senators

Labour Party – 5 Senators

NNPP – 1 Senator

SDP – 2 Senators

APGA – 1 Senator

This brings the APC within just three Senators of the 73-member threshold required for a two-thirds majority—critical for decisions such as overriding presidential vetoes, constitutional amendments, or actions like removing the Chief Justice of Nigeria or Central Bank Governor.

Present in the chamber to celebrate the defections were APC National Secretary Senator Ajibola Basiru, former Labour Minister Senator Chris Ngige, and several members of the House of Representatives.

However, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) cautioned against viewing the development purely as a numerical advantage. He emphasized that the increased number should be seen as a responsibility to deliver on the party’s promises and uphold its founding principles.

“For us, this is not about numbers. It is about further reminding us that we have a very serious job to do,” Bamidele said. “We must realize the implications and consequences of this development and continue to re-engineer our party philosophy to take Nigeria to the next level.”

Bamidele also highlighted the APC’s inclusive stance: “The APC has kept its doors open to all Nigerians regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background. We congratulate our new members and reaffirm our commitment to unity and national development.”

The defections come amid deepening internal challenges within the PDP, including court cases and factional disputes that have plagued the party for over three years. The APC, capitalizing on this instability, appears to be positioning itself more strongly ahead of future legislative and electoral battles.