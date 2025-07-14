APC Chieftain,Oyemike congratulates Okpebholo on supreme court victory

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

The Managing Director of VALCHI Group and prominent APC chieftain, Hon. Valentine Nneoma Oyemike, has congratulated Governor Monday Okpebholo on his resounding victory at the Supreme Court, which reaffirmed his election as the duly elected Governor of Edo State.

Hon. Oyemike, a leading business figure in Edo State whose hospitality ventures have served and employed residents for years, described the ruling as a welcome development that puts an end to all electoral disputes and ushers in a new chapter of focused governance.

“This judgement by the Supreme Court not only confirms the will of the people but also strengthens confidence in our judicial system,” Oyemike said. “It is time for every well-meaning Edo citizen to support Governor Okpebholo in his quest to deliver good governance, promote unity, and advance the development of our dear state.”

He also expressed optimism that the Governor’s administration will implement forward-thinking policies that create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, thereby boosting the local economy and improving the standard of living for residents.

“As someone deeply invested in Edo’s economic progress, I pray this administration will prioritize policies that attract investment, support local enterprise, and enhance livelihoods across the state,” he stated.

Hon. Oyemike concluded by calling for collective support and cooperation from all stakeholders, urging them to set aside political differences and join hands with Governor Okpebholo in building a stronger, more prosperous Edo State.