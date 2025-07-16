APC Chairmanship: North Central group endorses Sani Musa as Ganduje’s successor

Senator Sani Musa.

Following the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the North Central APC Accord, a political pressure group within the party has formally endorsed Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as the party’s next chairman.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Rev. Matthias Ikani, and Secretary General, Ambassador Moses Audu, the group described Senator Musa as “the most credible and unifying option”.

The group also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of the APC to cede the position to the North Central zone in the interest of fairness, stability, and renewed internal cohesion.

“We make this call not on the basis of mere sentiment, but from a long-standing conviction that Senator Sani Musa represents the future of progressive leadership in our party. He is calm, visionary, tested and trusted. In a time when our party needs internal healing and national balance, Senator Musa is the bridge between legacy and future,” the statement reads.

The group argued that since the party’s inception in 2013, the North Central has remained one of the most loyal and consistent support bases for the APC, delivering crucial victories in national elections, yet it has been repeatedly overlooked in the zoning of strategic positions, including the chairmanship.

“This is a matter of equity and justice. Our region has played its part in building and sustaining this party from the days of the CPC-ACN merger. Yet, the North Central has never produced a substantive national chairman. Now that a vacancy has emerged, it is both timely and just that we are given the opportunity to lead — and Senator Musa is best positioned to take up that mantle,” the group added.

Senator Musa, who represents Niger East in the Senate and currently chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, is widely seen as an experienced hand in both legislative and party affairs.

“He has no baggage, no history of factionalism, and no record of backroom deals that damage public trust. We have watched Senator Musa closely — in his constituency, on the floor of the Senate, and within the party. He exudes discipline, strategic thinking, and humility. These are the qualities our party needs at the center right now,” the statement added.

The North Central APC Accord warned that imposing a chairman from outside the zone, or one lacking grassroots acceptance, could further fracture the party and diminish public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Our democracy is maturing, and the APC must reflect that maturity. Leadership cannot be reduced to reward systems or political survival tactics. It must reflect balance, inclusion, and merit. Senator Musa represents a safe pair of hands, someone who will not alienate key blocs, and who understands the national character of our party.”

The group also appealed to President Tinubu to lead by example and support the move toward inclusion, fairness and internal democracy — values he once championed in his years as national leader of the party.

“The President has a historic opportunity here to reinforce the unity of the party by supporting a process that is inclusive and consultative. We know the kind of legacy Mr. President wants to leave behind. Supporting Senator Musa as national chairman is a firm step in that direction.”

Calling on other stakeholders across the six geopolitical zones, the North Central APC Accord said the time has come to “restore integrity, loyalty and inclusiveness to the leadership of the party”, warning against a return to divisive politicking and elite capture.

“We are not asking for a handout. We are demanding what is right — for the North Central, and for the APC. We do not want a party driven by the whims of a few; we want a party led by visionaries who will secure its future,” the statement said.

Several youth and women’s groups across the country have also announced their endorsements in recent days, calling him “a servant leader with the right temperament”.

Vanguard News