Anxiety over Gov Adeleke as Osun senators defect to APC

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

The defection of two senators elected under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from Osun State to the All Progressives Congress, APC, has sparked fresh concern over imminent defection of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Senators Francis Fadahunsi and Olubiyi Fadeyi from Osun East and Central senatorial districts resigned from the PDP in their separate letters dated June 21 and cited irreconcilable differences within the party as their reasons.

As the news of their defection broke out in the state, it raised fresh concern among supporters of both the PDP and the APC, especially loyalists of some governorship aspirants in the APC.

Meanwhile, supporters of some governorship aspirants in the state have raised objections against the incumbent governor’s joining the party, sqying it would stop their favourite aspirants from picking the party’s ticket.

Former Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has knocked the governor for attempting to join the party through the backdoor.

Omisore said: “The governor should talk to party leaders in the state rather than going to some governor colleagues to smuggle him into the APC. If we the state chairman is not aware of his coming, the national chairman is not aware, then we party members are not sure he is coming to join us”.

Meanwhile, Oladele Oyelude, Coordinator of Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors, said Adeleke would be a big addition if he decides to join the party, stressing that he would be a plus for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

He said: “It would be wrong for leaders of the party, especially appointees of the President to be seen to be trying to antagonise Governor Adeleke’s effort to join the APC. For now, he is still popular among the people and that is a big plus for the President and the party. I think we should let him move into the party and then we can negotiate other interests.”